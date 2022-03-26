Delhi Budget 2022: Delhi government implements Business Blasters scheme to make children job creators, not job seekers

To make children job creators, not job seekers, the Delhi Government has implemented a Business Blasters scheme, FM said "In Delhi that we are making children job creators, not job seekers. We started a program called #BusinessBlasters in Delhi schools last year with the aim of challenging class 11th and 12th class students to successfully work on their business ideas."

"From the next financial year, the program of #BusinessBlaster will be implemented with the children of Govt schools in Delhi as well as private schools so that the children in both Govt & private schools should not be job seekers but job givers" he added.

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."



