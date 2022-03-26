Delhi Budget 2022: Government present one of the largest budget size in Delhi till now

In budget 2022-23 for Delhi, the FM said, "With immense pleasure, I am now proposing the budget of ₹75,800 crore for the year 2022-23, which is about two and half times the expenditure of ₹30,940 crore in the year 2014-15."

"Prior to our govt came into power, the total expenditure of the govt of Delhi during 2014-15 was Rs 30,940 crore. I presented my first full budget in June 2015 with an estimated expenditure of Rs 41,129 crore" he addded.

Talking about increase in GDP the minister said, "Delhi's share in country's GDP increased from 3.94 per cent in 2011-12 to 4.21 per cent in 2021-22."

"Delhi's economy recovering gradually from Covid-19 impact" he added.

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."