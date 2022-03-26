Delhi Budget 2022: Rs 100 crores allots for Delhi Shopping Festival

In Delhi, budget Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said, "We plan to redevelop & transform these iconic markets of Delhi into attractive tourist destinations. For this, we propose 100 crores in the budget. At least 1.5 lakh new job opportunities will be created in next 5 years from within just 5 markets."

"Every year 'Delhi Shopping Festival' will be organized to invite people of the country and the world to shop in Delhi and to experience it as a festival" he further added.

Talking about how Delhi Shopping Festival will impact Delhi he said "Shopping festivals will increase the number of tourists by about 4L, which will benefit hotels, restaurants, tourism and other businesses in a big way and overall will have a favorable impact on the lives of 12 lakh people employed in these sectors."

"On the lines of Delhi Shopping Festival, another festival is proposed in this budget to increase the business of Delhi's markets - Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival" he added.

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."



