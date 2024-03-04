Delhi Budget 2024: Finance Minister Atishi Presents FY25 Budget With Rs 76,000 Crore Outlay

On Monday, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the state assembly, outlining a budgetary allocation of Rs 76,000 crore. Emphasizing the government's commitment to achieving the vision of Ram Rajya, she highlighted the transformative journey of Delhi under the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government over the past decade.

During her inaugural budget speech, Atishi proposed a significant allocation of Rs 16,396 crore for the education sector, underscoring the administration's prioritization of educational initiatives.

This is a moment of pride that Kejriwal government is presenting its tenth budget. I am not just presenting the tenth budget but a picture of changing Delhi. Kejriwal came as a ray of hope. We are all inspired by Ram Rajya. We are working hard towards realizing the dream of Ram Rajya, Atishi said in the state assembly.