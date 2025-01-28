Delhi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Five; Two Girls Among the Victims

The death toll in the collapse of a four-storey building in Burari, North Delhi, has risen to five, including two women and three men. The building, located near Oscar Public School, collapsed late on Monday evening. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Saadhna and seven-year-old Radhika. The identities of the three men remain unconfirmed. Rescue teams have pulled out 12 survivors and retrieved five bodies from the debris.

A massive rescue operation involving Delhi Police, Fire Services, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is ongoing. Authorities fear more people may still be trapped under the rubble. Rescue efforts are expected to continue until Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway, and legal action is being taken against the building’s owner. The Subdivisional Magistrate of the area has ordered the evacuation of nearby buildings for structural safety checks. The restricted zone has been sealed off.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed sorrow over the incident and assured that all possible assistance would be provided. She said speedy relief and rescue operations were in progress.

The government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of deceased adults, and Rs 5 lakh for the families of deceased minors. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh will be provided to those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)