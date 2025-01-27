Delhi Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped After Multi-Storey Structure Collapses in Burari Area (Watch Video)

New Delhi (January 27, 2025): Several people are feared trapped after a four-story under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening. Fire services, police, and NDRF teams rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations.

Delhi: A building collapsed in Burari area, and some people may be trapped under the debris. Several fire and ambulance vehicles have been dispatched to the location for rescue operations pic.twitter.com/qs60AzQFWj — IANS (@ians_india) January 27, 2025

The building collapsed around 7 p.m. near Oscar School at JHP House, a construction site. The building was still under construction when the incident occurred. As of now, eight people have been rescued and taken to hospitals for treatment.

Witnesses reported chaos in the area following the collapse. Locals began rescue efforts immediately before the fire department arrived. The exact number of people trapped remains unclear as rescue operations continue.