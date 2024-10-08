Delhi Building Fire: Major Blaze Destroys Several Vehicles; All Residents Rescued Safely

A fire broke out in a building at Shastri Park, Northeast Delhi, today morning, causing damage to four two-wheelers and a bicycle. The blaze was reported around 9:30 AM, prompting the Delhi Fire Department to respond swiftly with five fire trucks. Fortunately, all residents were safely rescued, and no casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, while authorities work to assess the extent of the damage to the property. Earlier in March, four people, including two children, died while five others were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in east Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area. The deceased were identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28), and two children, aged three and five years.

