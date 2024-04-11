Delhi Building Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Construction on Deoli Road (Watch Video)

In a harrowing turn of events, a towering inferno erupted on Deoli Road, South Delhi, engulfing a four-storey building in flames. The blaze, which ignited with alarming intensity, prompted an immediate response from both the fire brigade team and local law enforcement authorities. Sharing the details, the police said that a police control room call regarding a blaze was received at 11:20 a.m. at Tigri police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Watch: A massive fire broke out in a four-storey building on Deoli Road in South Delhi, and both the fire brigade team and local police reaches the spot. pic.twitter.com/hZIV969Auu — IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2024

“On reaching the spot in Khanpur Extension, Devli Road, the fire was found there in a four-storey building. There were Hero showroom, a gym and offices on different floors in the building,” said a senior police official. The official further said that four fire tenders are on the spot and the fire is under control.“Till now, there is no information of any injury to anyone. The reason for the fire is not known yet,” the official added.