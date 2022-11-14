Delhi: CAQM to revoke actions in GRAP-III stage

New Delhi, Nov 14 In the light of slightly improved air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday said actions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked with the immediate effect.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke with immediate effect its order dated October 29, for invoking actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of the GRAP)," said CAQM.

However, restrictions under State I and Stage II will continue.

Earlier in the day, the Sub-Committee held a meeting and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi.

The CAQM in the meeting observed that the and AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving from the levels of 346 'Very Poor' on November 11 and on November 14, it has been recorded as 294 'Poor' which is about 100 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-lll actions.

The CAQM said there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI. The forecast by IMD/ IITM also do not indicate any steep degradation.

"Actions under Stage-l to Stage-ll of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'Severe' category," the CAQM further said.

All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage l and II of GRAP.

The sub-committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and considering the likelihood of low wind speeds after a few days, and will review the situation for further appropriate decision on November 18, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor