Delhi cash van guard held for stealing Rs 20 lakh

New Delhi, July 23 The guard of a cash van has been arrested for stealing Rs 20 lakh out of Rs 1 crore Rs (five bundle of 2,000 note) to use for a trip to Haridwar, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that on June 21, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Senior Manager Rajendra Prasad Singh reported that a cash van had picked up the money (five bundles of Rs 2,000 denomination amounting to Rs 1 crore) from the Punjabi Bagh branch to deposit in the Currency Chest Office at Acharya Sushil Ashram, Ahimsa Bhawan.

But, later on checking and recounting of cash, the seal of the cash box was found broken and a bundle of Rs 2,000 note totalling Rs 20 lakh was found missing.

Police collected details of the staff who were on duty on cash van on that particular day and the CDRs of their mobile numbers were analysed and also CCTV footage of all the possible places on the route were checked.

"During interrogation, one of the guards of cash van, Krishan Kumar broke down and confessed to having committed the crime. He disclosed that earlier he was in Indian Army and after retirement, he had been working with PNB cash van as a guard since 2017. During transportation of cash, he noted few lacuna in safety aspects and to fulfill his greed for money he prepared the plot. On the day in question, he was aware that CCTV cameras of the cash van were not functioning and the staff deployed with him for security was also new.

"Seeing the opportunity, he slipped a bundle of Rs 20 lakh from the bundle of money by opening the cash box. After commission of crime, Krishan Kumar went to Haridwar with the stolen money and spent about Rs 30,000," DCP Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

