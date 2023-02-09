Delhi: Catering staff beaten to death with plastic tray at wedding

A catering staff was allegedly beaten to death by two men using a plastic tray after an altercation with the DJ coordinator at a wedding function last night, said the police.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Thakur, added the police. The incident took place near Prashant Vihar area, Rohini.

Suspects were identified, and teams were formed to nab them.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor