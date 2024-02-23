'Delhi Chalo' March: Clash Between Farmers and Police Leaves Officer Injured In Haryana's Hisar, Tear Gas Used

A tense clash between protesting farmers and law enforcement unfolded in Haryana's Hisar district, resulting in chaos and leaving police personnel injured. The incident occurred in Kheri Chopta village, where reports indicate a scene of turmoil.

The confrontation escalated when farmers were prevented from advancing towards Khanauri on the Punjab border, leading to stone-throwing by protesters. In response, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charges. Thousands had gathered at the Shambhu border crossing in preparation for the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The farmers, responding to a call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Punjab border, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and seeking waivers on farm loans, pensions, and the reversal of increased electricity rates.

The clash follows the death of Shubhkaran Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, who lost his life in clashes between Haryana Police and protesting farmers at the Khanauri border point on Wednesday. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the incident. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha observed a "black day" and burnt effigies of BJP leaders in protest against the Haryana Police's actions.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran Singh's sister. "The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer’s movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits," Mann declared in a post in Punjabi.