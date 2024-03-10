Delhi: Child Falls Into 40-Feet Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Near Keshopur Mandi; Rescue Operation Underway

A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi on Saturday night, March 9. As soon as the information was received, the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police reached the spot. The Delhi Fire Service said a rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

(Developing story...)