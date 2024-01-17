Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Silence On Ram Mandir Event Plan, Says...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that he plans to visit Ayodhya and pay respects to Ram Lalla, along with his family members, after the consecration ceremony on January 22. Kejriwal, addressing reporters in the national capital, mentioned that he hasn't received a personal invitation for the event but received a letter stating that only one person is allowed for the ceremony due to security reasons.

"In the letter, it was mentioned that a lot of VIPs and VVIPs will be in attendance. And in view of the security situation, only one person is allowed to visit," stated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. He expressed his decision to visit the temple after January 22 along with his wife, children, and parents, who also wish to offer prayers. "I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children, and parents," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "...We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after 'pranpratishtha' ceremony on January 22...They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it...I want to visit…"

Kejriwal also informed reporters that the Delhi government would endeavor to increase the number of trains to Ayodhya since people are eager to visit the holy town following the Pran Prathistha ceremony.

Notably, several opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray, have decided to skip the ceremony. Some have indicated plans to visit later, while others, such as Mamata, intend to organize their own ceremony on January 22. The Congress had previously described the event as a "BJP/RSS event" and declined the official invitation.

Today, former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he will not attend the ceremony. Yadav stated, "I will not go to Ayodhya to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple," without specifying any reason for his decision.

Additionally, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has also declined the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Pawar mentioned that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete.

The "Pran Prathishta" of the idol of Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place at the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22.