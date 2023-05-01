Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal briefs 'Summer Action Plan' to curb air pollution

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday briefed the 'Summer Action Plan' and said that between 2016-2022, pollution in Delhi has reduced by 30 per cent.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "In 2016-22, pollution has decreased by thirty per cent. In coordination with 30 departments of the government, we have made a Summer Action Plan".

He said that the causes of pollution in summer and winter are different, thus a Summer Action Plan consisting of 14 main points are released by the government today.

"The causes of pollution are different in summer and in winter. We are releasing the Time Action Plan for summer today that consists of 14 main points and the primary focus of the action plan is on dust pollution, which has been a major contributor to the city's worsening air quality," he said.

Informing about the steps being taken to tackle this issue, the AAP convener said, "The government has procured 84 mechcal road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns. Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers are being procured to improve the situation further".

"Real-time source apportionment studies will be conducted at 13 air pollution hotspots and a mobile air lab deployed at each of these locations," he added

Highlighting the deployment of patrolling teams to check dust pollution, he said, "The government will deploy 225 and 159 patrolling teams during days and nights, respectively, to monitor dust pollution in the city.

Kejriwal also mentioned the plan of planting saplings in the city to decrease pollution.

"There is a target of planting 52 lakh saplings to increase the green cover. Out of these 42 lakh saplings will be planted in summer and 4 lakh saplings will be distributed free," he said.

"We are working closely with NDMC and MCD for the development of parks. Making the first of its kind E West Eco Park," he added.

"The government has prepared a standard operating procedure to prevent fire incidents at landfill sites. A plan is also being prepared for the scientific disposal of industrial waste", the chief minister said.

Further, he also said that he is discussing with the neighbouring states regarding the steps to control pollution.

"Discussing the neighbouring states regarding the steps to control pollution. We have a government in Punjab, I am in constant touch with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, they are also working to increase electric vehicles," he said.

