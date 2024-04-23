Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Given Insulin After Spike in Sugar Level, Say Tihar Officials

Tihar Jail officials on Tuesday said that they have given a "low dose" of insulin to AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his blood sugar level spiked. "Kejriwal was given two units of low-dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors," the news agency PTI reported, quoting a Tihar official.

According to the official from the jail, his blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 pm, following which the doctors at Tihar looking after him decided to give him insulin. Earlier on April 20, AIIMS specialists held a video conference with Kejriwal and advised Tihar doctors that insulin could be given to him if his sugar level crossed a certain level.

Meanwhile, AAP sources said Kejriwal's blood sugar level had crossed 320 in Tihar. They said this is the first time that insulin has been given to him in jail, even though his sugar level had been increasing for some time. The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

His Sugar Level Is Crossing 300 Level, Says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

"For the last 23 days Arvind Kejriwal has been in Tihar Jail; his sugar level is crossing 300 level, which he is stating over and over again and he was not provided insulin. It was said that he did not require insulin, but now it (insulin) has been accorded. They say that every Tihar jail prisoner is equal...Now BJP should tell us that if every prisoner is equal, then do they (other jail prisoners) approach court for insulin? Does any prisoner who falls sick knock on the court's door for treatment?... In order to put Arvind Kejriwal in trouble, deliberately through conspiracies there is an attempt has been made to harm him. Today BJP and the central government completely stand exposed...After the court's order, when the AIIMS specialist saw him (Arvind Kejriwal), then insulin was provided," said Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Kejriwal's health situation.