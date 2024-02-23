Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Be Arrested in Next 2-3 Days, Says AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Watch)

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has said that the possible arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bharadwaj said on Friday, February 23, that the AAP has information suggesting Kejriwal might be arrested within the next 2-3 days.

Bharadwaj questions the motives behind this potential arrest, suggesting it is politically motivated by the central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Further, Bharadwaj claims that BJP members have conveyed a message to the AAP, stating that an alliance with Congress could lead to Kejriwal's arrest, implying the BJP fears such a collaboration.

"We have information that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next 2-3 days. The question is, why is the Central Government showing such haste?...Even the BJP people are telling us that if an alliance (with Congress) is forged, Arvind Kejriwal be jailed and that if we want to see him outside there is just one way -that Arvind Kejriwal doesn't become a part of INDIA Alliance with Congress. It is clear that the BJP is very nervous. It thinks that if AAP and Congress come together, wherever an alliance is formed, in whichever state - it will be difficult for BJP, difficult for it to form a government, " said Bharadwaj during the press conference.

Yesterday, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva mentioned that the investigation agencies are performing their duties and whether Kejriwal will be arrested or not is their decision. The BJP has denied these allegations, calling them "baseless" and accusing the AAP of resorting to "cheap tactics" to divert attention from ongoing investigations.