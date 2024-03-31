Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Reads Husband's Message From Lock-Up at INDIA Bloc's Rally (Watch Video)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, reads out his message from jail at Loktantra Bachao Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. She participated in the Opposition ‘Maha Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, March 31. She read the message the Chief Minister sent from the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody.

“I am not seeking votes today. I’m not asking you to make someone win or lose. I’m seeking support to create a new India. If you give opportunity to the INDIA bloc, we'll build a great nation," she added while reading the message.

VIDEO | Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, reads out a letter by the jailed Delhi CM, while addressing the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/MvZvgUuowL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2024

"If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil 6 guarantees, including good hospitals and education," said Sunita Kejriwal in her husband's message. In a message from jail, Kejriwal requested people to vote for the INDIA bloc. She also listed Kejriwal’s six guarantees ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"People of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years; we will make Delhi full state if INDIA bloc comes to power. Mother India is in pain, this tyranny won't work. My husband getting lots of blessings," said Kejriwal in his written message.

At the beginning of her speech, Sunita said, "Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long..."

In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together at a ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally in the backdrop of Kejriwal’s arrest.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.