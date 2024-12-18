Delhi CM Atishi Promises To Give Rs 2100 Per Month to Women If AAP Wins 2025 Assembly Election

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi held a padyatra in Tilak Nagar on December 17, engaging with the community. She stated, "Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who understands women's struggles. He advocates for providing Rs 2100 per month to every woman in Delhi to empower our mothers and sisters. The people of Delhi recognize that Kejriwal has served the common man during his ten years as Chief Minister."

"While facilities are often provided to the elite, Arvind Kejriwal has focused on the common citizen in Delhi's history. Our electricity bills have been zero for five years, and Delhi is the only city in India with 24-hour electricity. Even during the heatwave, while Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram faced 8.8 hours of outages, Delhi remained powered."

"Significant improvements have been made in Delhi's government schools, which now outperform private institutions. Today, students from our government schools are excelling in JEE-NEET exams and gaining admission to prestigious colleges like IIT and Maulana Azad Medical College. This progress is due to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, especially with the elections approaching in February."

"In 2013, 2015, and 2020, the people of Tilak Nagar have consistently supported the Aam Aadmi Party. This time, vote for Arvind Kejriwal. If elected, he guarantees that every woman in Delhi will receive Rs 2100 monthly. Some ask why Kejriwal focuses on women; it's because he understands their intelligence and pain," Atishi added.