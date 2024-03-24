Delhi CM Kejriwal's order from ED custody to Atishi: Resolve water & sewage issues

New Delhi, March 24 In the midst of discussions regarding his ability to perform duties as the Delhi Chief Minister while in Enforcement Directorate's custody, Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order, his first one from the custody.

The directive pertained to the water supply of the national capital, and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister through a memorandum to Delhi Minister Atishi, who oversees the concerned portfolio.

“I have come to know that there are significant issues with water and sewage in some areas of Delhi. I am concerned about this. Since I am in jail, people should not face any inconvenience because of this. Summers are also approaching,” read CM Kejriwal’s letter in Hindi.

“Where there is a shortage of water, arrange for tankers in adequate numbers. Issue appropriate orders to the Chief Secretary and other officials to ensure that the public does not face any kind of trouble. The immediate and proper resolution of the people's problems should be ensured. If necessary, also seek the cooperation of the Lieutenant Governor. They will also assist you in your efforts,” he said.

CM Kejriwal, who was sent to the ED custody on Friday by a Delhi court till March 28, has been accused of being directly involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy to "favour certain persons". He is also allegedly involved in "demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen" in exchange of favours, the probe agency has claimed.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has refuted the accusations levelled against him and has accused the BJP-led Central government of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

The ED has said that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped excise policy case in collusion with AAP ministers, leaders and other persons.

The policy in question was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the 'South Group' and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia, and members-representatives of the 'South Group'.

"Therefore, not only the AAP but Arvind Kejriwal shall be deemed to be guilty of offences punishable under Section 4 of PMLA and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished as provided u/s 70 of PMLA," the agency said.

Kejriwal's legal team had urged the High Court to hear the matter expeditiously, most likely on Sunday, but the court refused it.

