Delhi CM promises improvement in Haryana schools if AAP wins civic polls

Ahead of elections to the 93 urban bodies of the Haryana Municipal Corporation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, during a campaign at Kurukshetra, promised to improve all schools in the state, if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the civic polls.

While addressing a public rally at Kurukshetra, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Give me a chance, I will improve all schools in Haryana. Delhi government schools are proof. Children of the poor will also become engineers and doctors. We didn't allow private schools in Delhi to increase their fee in the past seven years."

"Give me a chance, I will show improvement in all the government schools of Haryana," he added.

The rally was held in Brahm Sarover at around 12 noon

Notably, the AAP is attempting to spread its wings to states other than Punjab after its emphatic win in the border state.

Recently last month, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Singh, who also founded the Haryana Democratic Front, was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government.

Elections to the 93 urban bodies of the Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19, the state election commission announced on Monday. Elections will be held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

The polls will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 22. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janata Party will fight the urban body polls together.

( With inputs from ANI )

