Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails Bihar voters’ faith in NDA, CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 20 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday took part in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed NDA government of Bihar in Patna, hailing the state voters for their clear message that development, good governance, and stability are their top priorities.

“Today, I participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed NDA government of Bihar at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar Ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Samrat Choudhary Ji, Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha Ji, and all the esteemed members of the Council of Ministers.”

“I am fully confident that, under the visionary guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the leadership of the Chief Minister Ji, the double-engine government will establish new benchmarks for good governance, prosperity, and sustainable development,” said the Chief Minister on X.

Post a clutch of selfies with NDA leaders present on the dais, the Delhi Chief Minister said the enthusiasm of the public and BJP workers was clearly evident at the venue from the massive crowds.

“Today, upon arriving in Patna for the NDA government's swearing-in ceremony, the massive crowds thronging from the airport to the historic Gandhi Maidan, the trust of the esteemed public, the enthusiasm of BJP workers, and the people's aspirations for a developed Bihar were clearly evident,” she said.

“Bihar has been a guide for knowledge, democracy, and social consciousness for centuries. Today, that same Bihar has firmly stepped towards a developed future with new possibilities, new energy, and newfound confidence,” said CM Rekha Gupta.

“The people of Bihar have once again blessed the double-engine government, sending a clear message that development, good governance, and stability are their top priorities. Under the able guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji and the experienced leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumarji, the NDA government is committed to realising the resolve for a developed Bihar with complete dedication,” she said.

CM Gupta had campaigned extensively for three days for the NDA candidates in 15 Bihar constituencies.

She was among five Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states who were included in the party’s list of 40 star campaigners.

--IANS

