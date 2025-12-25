Delhi CM Rekha Gupta leads by example by travelling in metro

New Delhi, Dec 25 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday travelled in the Delhi Metro to reach an event venue in Lajpat Nagar, setting an example for citizens to use public transport to counter pollution from private vehicles.

During her Metro ride from Delhi Gate to Lajpat Nagar on the Magenta Line, commuters greeted her with folded hands, young kids took blessings by touching her feet, youngsters took selfies with her, and the Chief Minister herself walked up to the elderly travellers to wish them.

The 25-minute journey also saw her appreciating Metro commuters’ decision to use public transport and urged them to continue their support to fight pollution in the city.

In a message on X, CM Gupta said, “During the Metro journey from Delhi Gate to Lajpat Nagar, I had the opportunity to interact with passengers and youth. There was an open conversation about their safety, convenience, time savings, and experience with the metro.”

She said, “The entire Delhi Metro team deserves praise for cleanliness, punctual services, and a safe environment. The Delhi government is continuously striving to make public transport stronger. The journey should be easy, safe, and progress with trust — this is our goal.”

The Chief Minister recalled that on December 24, 2002, former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the Delhi Metro. Incidentally, her Metro ride coincided with Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

Thanking Vajpayee for the gift of Metro to the city, the Chief Minister wrote on X, “He himself became the first passenger of the Delhi Metro. This was not just an inauguration, but a historic moment that shaped the future of Delhi.”

“Atal ji viewed the Metro not merely as a transport project, but as the foundation of modern thinking, transparent governance, and responsible urban development. Today, on his birth anniversary, this Metro journey from Delhi Gate to Lajpat Nagar is a tribute to that visionary thinking,” she wrote.

The Chief Minister said, “This journey reminds us how strong decisions and clear intentions become solutions for future generations. During the journey, there was an opportunity to interact with young companions and fellow passengers, and meaningful discussions took place on the benefits Delhi is receiving through the Metro.”

Atal ji shaped Delhi not for today, but for the coming tomorrow. The Delhi Metro is the living legacy of that thinking, where good governance, convenience, and preparation for the future go hand in hand, she said, hailing the contribution of the Delhi Metro in giving the Capital a green and efficient mode of public transport.

