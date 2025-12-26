Delhi CM Rekha Gupta leads events to commemoration of 'Veer Bal Diwas'

New Delhi, Dec 26 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the commemoration of Veer Bal Diwas on Friday at a programme at Thyagaraj Stadium organised to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.

A laser and light show was also organised at Purana Qila, bringing the heroic saga of the Sahibzadas to life through an impressive combination of light and sound.

The Chief Minister said that such presentations serve as a powerful medium to convey the golden chapters of history to the younger generation in an emotionally engaging and effective manner.

She said that Veer Bal Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance, but a collective resolve to instil the values of courage, self-respect, patriotism and moral fortitude in the coming generations.

The special event at Thyagaraj Stadium was also attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior officials, school students and a large number of citizens.

A booklet on the Sahibzadas and a commemorative postal cover, released in collaboration with the department of Posts, were unveiled on the occasion.

The programme also featured Gatka performances by school students, a 270-degree projection based on Veer Bal Diwas, screening of student-created reels, and stirring patriotic and valour-filled performances by the Shillong Chamber Choir.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister bowed in reverence at the feet of the Sahibzadas and said that India has, for centuries, been a land of bravery, sacrifice and valour.

She stated that the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji demonstrated such extraordinary courage, firm faith and devotion to dharma at a very young age that their example stands unparalleled in world history.

The Chief Minister added that at an age when children are usually engaged in play and recreation, the Sahibzadas refused to bow before fear, terror and oppression, choosing the path of sacrifice to protect their faith and values.

The Chief Minister also observed that for a long time they did not receive the recognition and honour they truly deserved. However, the declaration of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a historic and far-sighted initiative, enabling the younger generation to draw inspiration from their true heroes.

The Chief Minister said that the future of any nation depends upon the courage, self-confidence and moral strength of its youth.

“With this vision, the Delhi Government is connecting young citizens to India’s glorious past through initiatives in education, culture and history, so that they may draw inspiration from the ideals of the Sahibzadas and grow into fearless, responsible and nation-centric citizens,” she said.

On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas 2025, the Delhi Government organised a wide range of activities at national, school and college levels, aimed at familiarising students and citizens with the unparalleled sacrifice, valour and devotion of the Sahibzadas.

In government, aided and private schools, as well as higher educational institutions, activities such as drawing, painting, sports events, storytelling, essay writing, poetry, debates and digital presentations were organised.

Themes included the role of children in nation-building, tales of valour, bravery and a developed India.

At the college and university level, debates, knowledge-based activities, slogan writing, rallies, group discussions and fitness programmes were conducted.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said that Veer Bal Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance, it is a public acknowledgement of India’s consciousness that was ignored or deliberately marginalised for a long time.

