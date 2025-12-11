Delhi CM restricts repeated road excavation, directs agencies to work in coordination

New Delhi, Dec 11 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials and various government agencies to adopt a common, practical and responsible standard framework for coordination and utility management to prevent repeated digging of roads.

After chairing a meeting on the ‘Standard Framework for Road Redevelopment’, the Chief Minister said that before the construction of any road, detailed mapping of electricity, telecom, gas and water lines will be mandatory, and wherever possible, common utility ducts will be used.

“Once a road is constructed, excavation will only be permitted in emergencies,” she said.

The primary objective of this meeting was to establish an integrated and standardised framework for road construction, beautification, green cover, drainage, utility management and maintenance in Delhi, so as to ensure better coordination among all agencies.

Senior officials from PWD, MCD, NDMC, DDA, Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Traffic Police, along with experts from CAQM, CSIR, School of Planning and Architecture and the Raahgiri Foundation, actively participated in the meeting.

The experts made detailed presentations on various aspects related to infrastructure, traffic management, urban design and public amenities in the capital.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravindra Inderjeet Singh, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, and officers from the concerned departments.

The Chief Minister made it clear to officials and departments that this government focuses not on blame but on action and outcomes.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ample budgetary support for development works and that there is no shortage of funds for any project. She informed that the government has directed all departments to submit their estimates and proposals for the beautification of Delhi.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of waste management, preventing open burning, establishing new biogas and green waste plants, and ensuring proper wet waste management. She said that new buildings should be designed to be zero-waste, green and self-sustainable, and should incorporate facilities such as water harvesting, mist systems and anti-smog guns.

During the meeting, Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh said that the Delhi government has carried out several administrative reforms in the past nine months, but the activeness and responsibility of officers and engineers are equally essential.

He pointed out that delays often occur in fixing responsibility among departmental officials, and time is wasted when third-party agencies intervene unnecessarily. He encouraged officials to rise above personal and departmental interests and work with full sincerity and dedication to make Delhi clean and beautiful.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that dust on roads is a major contributor to pollution in Delhi, and controlling it is the government’s top priority.

He stated that the Chief Minister has a clear vision to gradually reduce the contribution of road dust to Delhi’s air quality, which rises to 30 per cent during winter. Under the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan, large-scale efforts are already being undertaken to remove road dust from the streets.

