Delhi CM to unfurl 115 feet high national flag at 75 places on January 27

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will unfurl 115 feet high national flag at 75 places in the national capital on January 27, a day after Republic Day, in order to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted in Hindi, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government will unfurl 115 feet high national flag on January 27 to celebrate 75 years of Independence."

He further said that this will invoke patriotism among people.

India will celebrate 72nd Republic Day on January 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor