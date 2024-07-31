Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Tis Hazari Court Denies Bail to SUV Driver, Basement Co-Owners

Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday dismissed bail pleas of an SUV driver and four owners of a coaching centre basement in Old Rajinder Nagar, where flooding led to the deaths of three civil services aspirants.

Delhi's Rajinder Nagar incident | Tis Hazari Court dismissed bail pleas of Manuj Kathuria, Tejinder, Harvinder, Parvinder and Sarabjeet. Tis Hazari court has called a reply from IO on a plea seeking a direction to declare the arrest of Manuj Kathuria illegal. The matter has been… — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar dismissed the bail pleas of Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver, and Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh, who own the basement.

Kathuria is accused of driving his Force Gurkha SUV through a street flooded with rainwater, which allegedly caused the water to breach the basement's gates and flood the coaching centre. The four basement owners face charges of abetting the offences.

The court has requested a response from the Investigation Officer regarding a plea challenging the legality of Kathuria’s arrest. The case is scheduled for further hearing on August 7.

The five individuals were arrested on Monday. Earlier, a magisterial court had sent Abhishek Gupta, owner of Rau's IAS Study Circle, and coordinator Deshpal Singh to 14 days of judicial custody.

Police have filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death caused by rash or negligent acts not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 290 (public nuisance).