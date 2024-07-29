Delhi Coaching Centre Flooding: Will Raise This Issue In Parliament, Shashi Tharoor Demands Compensation for Families of Deceased

In a poignant visit to RML Hospital in Delhi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressed the devastating consequences of a recent incident where a basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded, resulting in multiple fatalities. Tharoor expressed his deep sorrow and concern over the tragedy, highlighting the sacrifices made by students who travel from distant places to pursue their educational dreams.“It is a sad incident. Students come from far-off places to study. They sacrifice a lot for their dreams, and now it has all been shattered,” Tharoor remarked, emphasizing the personal and collective loss experienced by the victims and their families.

VIDEO | Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) arrived at RML Hospital in Delhi to meet the family member of persons losing their lives after basement of a coaching centre got flooded suddenly in Old Rajinder Nagar area. Here's what he said.



"It is a sad incident.… pic.twitter.com/gABSiFV0q5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2024

The senior Congress leader criticized the apparent negligence and lack of preparedness that led to the disaster. “The government should investigate properly. If an NOC (No Objection Certificate) was given for storage, but the space was used as a library, then it is a big mistake,” Tharoor said, pointing out significant regulatory failures that contributed to the incident. Tharoor also questioned the maintenance of drainage systems, which have repeatedly failed to prevent flooding during rains.



“Why are these drains not being cleared? Every time there is rain, there is inundation,” he noted, suggesting that systemic issues need urgent attention. The Congress leader assured that the matter would be raised in Parliament to ensure thorough investigation and accountability. “We should ensure that this does not get repeated. The country should take this matter seriously,” Tharoor asserted, emphasizing the need for preventive measures and improved infrastructure. Furthermore, Tharoor called for appropriate compensation for the victims’ families, recognizing the financial and emotional toll of the disaster. “The compensation should be given,” he urged, reflecting the broader demand for justice and support for those affected by the tragedy.

Three students died on Saturday after they were trapped in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar. Several hours after the area was flooded, the bodies of the three victims were found by the rescue teams of NDRF and local police. According to the police, all three victims were Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who were studying at the Rau's IAS coaching institute.The three victims have been identified as Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala.



