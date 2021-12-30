Delhi collects Rs 89 lakh for COVID-19 violations
By ANI | Published: December 30, 2021 03:04 PM2021-12-30T15:04:22+5:302021-12-30T15:15:02+5:30
Over Rs 89 lakh was collected in fines and 67 FIRs were registered from December 29, 2021 till now for violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow alert' restrictions in Delhi, said the government.
Over Rs 89 lakh was collected in fines and 67 FIRs were registered from December 29, 2021 till now for violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow alert' restrictions in Delhi, said the government.
The government said that most of the COVID-19-related violations have been reported from east and north Delhi. Since December 29, most challans were issued for not wearing a mask.
In north Delhi, 741 violations were recorded. 621 violations were also recorded in east Delhi.
On Wednesday, Delhi also recorded 4,589 cases of violations.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app