Delhi: Construction worker's head severed after truck hits site

New Delhi, May 26 A construction worker's head was cut off in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area after a speeding truck hit the site where he was working, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Kumar (24), a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1 a.m. and a police team rushed to the spot after receiving a call about the incident.

"During initial enquiry, it was revealed that Kumar was working on the flyover construction site between the iron angles when a truck being driven rashly and recklessly came there and hit at the site where Kumar was working. The victim got stuck between the iron angles and later his head cut off his body," said a senior police official.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the truck driver, identified as Sakir (30), a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, was nabbed on the spot by the locals and later handed over to the police," said the official.



