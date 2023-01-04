Delhi cop sets himself afire, saved by PCR personnel on spot

New Delhi, Jan 4 A head constable of Delhi Police on Wednesday set himself on fire at Delhi's Rafi Marg.

The constable, identified as Kuldeep, was saved by the PCR personnel deployed at the spot, said a senior police official.

The head constable, who was earlier posted at the secretariat security, is currently under suspension, according to police.

"Kuldeep has previously also attempted to set himself ablaze but the reason behind it is unknown. He did not suffer any major injuries but received burns on his neck and chest," the senior police official added.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor