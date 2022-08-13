Delhi cops suspect role of 'insiders' in some states in illegal call details case

Delhi Police probe into the call detail records (CDR) racket is now moving towards finding out the "role of insiders" in police departments in some states who could be in league with the members of the gang who procured call logs and sold them to customers.

Delhi Police have so far arrested four persons, including a woman, after busting a call detail records (CDR) racket which illegally procured call logs and sold them to customers.

According to police, the arrested woman runs a detective company and is suspected to be the mastermind in the case.

An initial probe has revealed that the gang used to obtain call records of people in many states and used to charge a hefty amount.

The ATS of Outer North district busted the racket and two people, who were arrested earlier, were connected with the detective agency, the police said.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the matter. CDR cannot be obtained without the permission of a senior police official.

The police said that the gang is suspected to have obtained several CDRs and used to charge a different amount for every CDR.

The gang, they said, was spread across several states and people linked to detective agency were arrested after the gang was busted.

"We received information about this gang, and after that, we launched an operation to arrest the accused. The police have arrested four people so far in connection with the case," a police official said.

They said that the CDRs mostly pertained to cases of matrimonial disputes.

( With inputs from ANI )

