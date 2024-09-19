Delhi Couple's 'Dangerous Romance' on Bike Goes Viral: Police Take Action (Watch Video)

A video of couple romancing while riding bike in middle of the road is going viral on social media. A girl was seen sitting on the petrol tank hugging the guy who was ridding bike. This video has sparked major safety concern between netizens about the safety of couples.

A few days ago, a couple was seen engaging in a romantic act on a moving bike in the Vikaspuri area of Delhi. Other drivers recorded the couple's behavior on camera, and the video quickly went viral. After the footage gained widespread attention, the Delhi Traffic Police took note of the incident and arrested the individual involved. A viral social media posts also claimed that the police had apprehended the boy who had been performing stunts on the bike late at night in Vikaspuri.

This development comes shortly after a video surfaced showing the couple making lewd gestures while riding a bike through heavy traffic on the Vikaspuri flyover. In the viral clip, the girl was seen sitting in front of the boy, hugging him and nearly obstructing his view as he navigated through traffic.

The video sparked outrage among the public, with many criticizing the couple's reckless behavior. Numerous users tagged the Delhi Traffic Police in their posts, demanding strict action against the couple for their dangerous conduct.