Delhi court extends alleged conman Sukesh's ED custody

New Delhi, Feb 24 Delhi Patiala House court on Friday extended alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for three more days.

The agency told the court that it needed to gather details about payments made to Deepak Ramdani and other jail officials.

The ED recently arrested him in a fresh case under the PMLA related to cheating former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife Japna.

He had allegedly duped Japna of Rs 3.5 crore promising her to use that money to bail her husband out of jail, who is in prison in connection with an alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) case.

Chandrashekhar had also allegedly defrauded Malvinder's brother Shivinder Singh's wife with Japna.

He had cheated Shivender's wife Aditi and Japna of several crores while posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring that he would secure bail for their husbands.

Malvinder and Shivinder Singh were arrested by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in 2019.

The brothers were arrested for allegedly diverting money and causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore.

