Delhi court frames charges against Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha murder case

New Delhi, May 9 Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday framed charges in the Mehrauli murder case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana framed the charges for murder and disappearance of evidence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor