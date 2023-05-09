Delhi court frames charges against Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha murder case

Published: May 9, 2023

New Delhi, May 9 Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday framed charges in the Mehrauli murder case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana framed the charges for murder and disappearance of evidence.

