Delhi court frames charges against Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha murder case
By IANS | Published: May 9, 2023 11:03 AM 2023-05-09T11:03:02+5:30 2023-05-09T11:15:08+5:30
New Delhi, May 9 Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday framed charges in the Mehrauli murder case against Aaftab ...
New Delhi, May 9 Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday framed charges in the Mehrauli murder case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.
Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana framed the charges for murder and disappearance of evidence.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app