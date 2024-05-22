Delhi court grants bail to man accused of scribbling anti-Kejriwal graffiti in Metro stations

New Delhi, May 22 A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Ankit Goel (33) from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who is accused of defacing Metro stations and train coaches in the national capital with graffiti targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Goel was produced before a magisterial court late on Wednesday afternoon which granted him bail.

Court sources confirmed that the bail was granted because the charges filed against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were bailable offences.

Ankit is an engineering graduate and has been working as a credit manager in a nationalised bank in Bareilly for the last few years.

Previously, he worked as an electronic and software expert in various software companies in different parts of India.

On Monday, Delhi Police lodged an FIR after graffiti was found inside Metro stations and coaches threatening Chief Minister Kejriwal.

“During the probe, the police analysed all the relevant CCTV footage at the concerned Metro stations to track the movements of the accused to establish his identity and the chain of events,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro), G. Ram Gopal Naik.

The probe also revealed that the accused boarded a train from the Barakhamba Metro station and travelled to other stations to deface the Metro property at various locations.

In the footage, it was seen that while scribbling on the Metro properties, the accused also made videos of the graffiti which were later posted on social media

On interrogation, Ankit revealed that he came to Delhi on May 13 for some personal work and stayed at various hotels in Delhi-NCR.

“Ankit claimed that he had been undergoing treatment for OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder). He also admitted that on May 19, he made graffiti at different Metro premises/trains out of his own will,” the DCP said.

