Delhi court orders inclusion of Kuldeep Bishnoi as defendant in property lease dispute case

New Delhi, Feb 3 A Delhi court has directed the inclusion of former Haryana MLA and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi as a defendant in a property lease dispute involving his family-owned company, Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Additional District Judge Satyabrata Panda noted that Bishnoi was the director of Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

The company allegedly "overstayed" at a farmhouse owned by Nimitya Properties Ltd without paying rent.

The property owner claimed that the lease was for two years from May 2013, but the company continued occupying the premises without payment until a court order to vacate in 2020.

The judge accepted the arguments presented by Advocate Sumit Gehlot, pointing out an error in deleting Bishnoi from the list of parties.

The court noted: "The local commissioner had inspected the premises and has also filed his report regarding the alleged damages. This aspect of the matter which is also apparent from a bare perusal of the order-sheets was missed out in deleting the defendant director from the array of parties. This was also an error of inadvertence and is apparent from the record."

Bishnoi, the son of the late ex-Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, has been involved in the dispute, with allegations that he did not make any payments after April 14, 2015, causing financial harm to the property owner.

The court's order reviewed and set aside the previous decision allowing the exclusion of Bishnoi from the array of parties in the property lease dispute case.

"I would hold that the plaintiffs have been able to show that there has been an error committed which is apparent on the record in deleting the defendant director from the array of parties," the court said.

