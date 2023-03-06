Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till Mar 20 in excise policy case

Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20, in the case pertaining to the excise policy case.

Sisodia today was brought to Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his CBI remand, in the Delhi excise policy case.

The investigative agency arrested him in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Following the arrest, he resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28,

Meanwhile, on March 4, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand of Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case. The Special Judge MK Nagpal granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI.

The Court also issued notice to CBI on bail moved by 51-year-old Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

