Delhi Crime Branch arrests fugitive Proclaimed Offender after 25 years on run

New Delhi, Nov 28 In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Crime Branch has arrested a Proclaimed Offender who had evaded law enforcement for 25 years after being implicated in multiple robbery-cum-murder cases spanning Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The accused, Dheeraj Tomar alias Raj Singh, had evaded arrest for more than two decades by adopting a new identity and living away from his family.

According to the Crime Branch, a specialised team from NDR/R.K. Puram, led by Inspector Rakesh Kumar, apprehended the 45-year-old fugitive from Sikanderpur Kalan village in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Crime Branch’s Team NDR/R.K. Puram has achieved a significant success with the arrest of Proclaimed Offender Dheeraj @ Rajsingh, who had been absconding for the last 25 years,” the press release said.

Dheeraj was wanted in FIR No. 77/2001, registered at PS New Ashok Nagar under Sections related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy. The case dates back to March 17, 2001, when two men were found dumped in a garbage yard in Mayur Vihar Phase III. One of them died, while the other survived and was hospitalised, prompting police to launch a wide-ranging investigation.

During the initial probe in 2001, two co-accused, Dhirendra and Dilip Negi, were arrested, while Dheeraj and another accomplice, Ajay Lamba, were declared proclaimed offenders. The arrested duo was later convicted and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in 2007.

Police said the gang operated with a chilling modus operandi: They hired taxis in different states, murdered the drivers, dumped the bodies in remote mountainous regions to avoid detection, and smuggled the stolen vehicles to Nepal to sell them. Dheeraj, then only 20-years-old, was allegedly involved in four brutal robbery-cum-murder cases across multiple states.

During interrogation, Dheeraj confessed to crimes registered in Haldwani, Almora, and Lohaghat apart from the Delhi case. The Crime Branch said he had been living under a fabricated identity, Raj Singh, ever since his brother Dhirendra absconded while out on parole in 2010.

A coordinated operation involving SIs Amit Grewal and Yatender Malik and several Head Constables finally led to his arrest. The operation was supervised by ACP Umesh Barthwal.

Further investigation is underway to trace remaining associates, including Ajay Lamba, who continues to be at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar, Crime-IV, said the arrest marks a major success in the department’s pursuit of long-pending Proclaimed Offenders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor