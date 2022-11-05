Delhi Crime: Three held for shooting nude video for extortion

New Delhi, Nov 5 Three men have been arrested by Delhi Police for forcibly shooting nude video of a man with a woman and then blackmailing the man for extorting money, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Amir Iqbal (52), a resident of Jamia Nagar, Mohd. Ashraf (50), a resident of Sonia Vihar, and Firoj (30) from Laxmi Nagar.

According to a senior police officer, a 45-year-old man, who is a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and is in the business of timber, frequently visits Delhi in connection with his business.

"For the last 3-4 months, he had been receiving calls from a woman urging him to meet her in connection with his business," the officer said.

"On one occasion, he met her during which she told him that she is a widow and mother of three children. She also requested him for a job. On another occasion, she introduced the man to one of her relatives," the officer said.

"On October 28, she insisted on meeting him and even reached Kardampuri where he was present. From there she took him along in an auto rickshaw to an office premises in Laxmi Nagar.

"The moment he entered the office, the woman and her relative started removing his clothes. When he resisted, they threatened to create a ruckus," said the officer.

"Meanwhile, 6-7 other persons also reached there. They introduced themselves as policemen and started shooting videos. They thrashed the man and took away all the cash he had with him. One of them, posing as a police inspector, held the man on gunpoint and demanded Rs 20 lakh in cash in lieu of the videos.

"Later, they shot his intimate videos with the woman by putting him under pressure. He was forced to say on camera that he had taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh from them, which he will return in two instalments. He was released only after he assured them that he will give them the money," said the officer.

On November 4, he reached the Jyoti Nagar police station and narrated the incident.

"Based on his complaint, a case was registered and teams were former to apprehend the culprits. Several raids were conducted at different places after which three were arrested in the wee hours of Saturday," said the officer, adding that a Mahindra Bolero car used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor