Delhi: Cycle rickshaw puller dragged for about 200 mts after being hit by car

New Delhi [India], April 25 : A man was dragged for about 200 meters in the Firoz Shah Road area after being hit by a car, said Delhi police.

A Swift car hit a cycle rickshaw and dragged the cycle rickshaw puller. The driver of the offending vehicle named Farman (25), resident of Ghaziabad's Murad Nagar has been apprehended at the spot, added the police.

The injured has been shifted to RML Hospital, as per the police.

The crime team arrived at the spot. Legal action is being taken.

Further details are awaited.

