Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be complete by end-December: Nitin Gadkari

Construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway, being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, will be complete by the end of December this year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

The road transport and highways minister further said that 60-70 per cent construction work of the greenfield six-lane Delhi-Dehradun expressway has been completed.

People will be travelling from Delhi to Dehradun in just two hours and Delhi to Haridwar in 90 minutes as the construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December this year, Gadkari said while addressing Fifth Ayodhya Parv.

The expressway has been divided into four sections and is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttarakhand.