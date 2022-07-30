Delhi: Dismissed cop who used police uniform to dupe people held

New Delhi, July 30 A 28-year-old man, who was dismissed from police service last year, has been arrested for allegedly committing cyber fraud on the pretext of money transfer, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rohit Dalal, used to wear a traffic police uniform to gain the trust of victims and to induce them to transfer money online.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said a complaint was received in Cyber Police Station North, alleging that a person wearing uniform of Delhi Traffic Police came to the complainant's cyber cafe at Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi and requested him to transfer Rs 16,000 in his Phonepe UPI account in return of cash payment.

The complainant transferred Rs 16,000, after which Rohit Dalal left his shop without paying in cash.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the shop and UPI account details were analysed and based on technical analysis and manual information the accused was identified as Rohit Dalal, who was dismissed from Delhi Police in 2021 due to his indulgence in similar cheating cases.

"A police team arrested the accused from his residence at Bahadurgarh, Haryana on July 29," the DCP said.

During questioning, Rohit disclosed that he became an addict of online cricket betting and spoiled his life. The accused said that he had joined Delhi Police as constable in 2016 and while he was posted in battalion, he was introduced to an online betting app Dream11, DCP Kalsi said.

"He initially started staking a small amount, but gradually he became addicted to online betting. He would spend all his salary on betting and soon his savings would also vanish. Then he took loans from his colleagues and relatives by showing financial hardship and he lost debt money too," Kalsi said.

"Unable to pay the debt, the accused indulged in cyber frauds. Even after the dismissal, he would wear a police uniform and dupe people," the official added.

