Delhi Drug Bust: 200 Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Seized in National Capital, Second Major Haul in a Week

Delhi police have seized approximately 200 kilograms of cocaine from a warehouse in the Ramesh Nagar area. The individual responsible for the shipment is reported to have fled to London.

Delhi Police Special Cell has recovered a consignment of cocaine from a closed shop in Ramesh Nagar. About 200 kg of drugs have been recovered, whose value in the international market is more than Rs 2,000 crore. This drug was kept in packets of namkeen: Delhi Police

According to reports, police tracked the vehicle used for transport, which was equipped with GPS technology, to locate the shipment. This latest seizure is reportedly linked to the same syndicate that was previously apprehended with 5,600 kilograms of cocaine.

With this latest find, the total amount of cocaine seized by police has reached 762 kilograms, valued at ₹7,600 crore. This marks the largest cocaine seizure in the country to date.