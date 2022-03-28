Delhi: Dumping yard at Ghazipur catches fire
By ANI | Published: March 28, 2022 04:08 PM2022-03-28T16:08:40+5:302022-03-28T16:15:12+5:30
A fire broke out at a dumping yard in Ghazipur on Monday afternoon.
About six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse out the fire.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
