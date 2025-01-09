Delhi Election 2025: AAP, Congress Should Figure Out How to Fight With BJP, Says Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and other political parties should figure out how to fight with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Omar Abdullah, when asked about the INDIA alliance’s support for AAP over Congress in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, responded, "As of now, I can't say anything on this issue because we do not have a direct connection with the Delhi polls. The AAP, Congress, and other political parties on the ground should decide how to best contest against the BJP."

He also noted that AAP won the previous two Delhi Assembly elections, adding, "This time, we will have to wait and see what the people of Delhi decide." Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said that the alliance's purpose is not limited to contesting elections alone.

As far as alliance is concerned, alliance exists in everything, and is not limited to contesting elections. The alliance exists to strengthen the country and remove this hatred from our country. Those who think it was just for Parliamentary elections, should come out of this misconception, Farooq told reporters in Jammu.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on January 18. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until January 20.

