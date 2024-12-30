Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Introduces Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana with Rs 18,000 Monthly Allowance

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, announced the launch of the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' on Monday, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal revealed that the scheme is designed to offer financial assistance of Rs 18,000 per month to priests of temples and the 'granthis' of Gurudwaras.

The former Delhi Chief Minister further said that the registration of the scheme will begin from Tuesday (December 31). "I will personally visit Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place tomorrow to initiate the registration process for priests. Pujaris and granthis are an important part of our society, but they are often a neglected section," he added.