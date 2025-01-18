Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity and Water for Tenants if Re-Elected

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that his party would implement decisive measures to extend the benefits of free electricity and water to tenants if re-elected. During a press conference, Kejriwal addressed the concerns raised by tenants across Delhi, stating, "Wherever I go, tenants express their satisfaction with access to good schools and hospitals but lament their exclusion from free electricity and water schemes."

Assuring a resolution to the issue, Kejriwal said, "We will ensure that after the elections, tenants, many of whom belong to the Purvanchal region, will also enjoy the benefits of free electricity and water."

The announcement comes as the Aam Aadmi Party intensifies its campaign ahead of the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with results set to be declared on February 8. Aiming for a third consecutive term, the AAP has centered its campaign on its welfare initiatives, highlighting free utilities and enhanced public services as key pillars of its platform.



