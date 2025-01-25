Delhi Election 2025: Congress Announces Free Tirth Yatra to Buddhist Places if Elected

Congress announced on Saturday that it would offer free 'tirth yatra' to Buddhist pilgrimage sites if elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. During a press conference, former Delhi MP Udit Raj highlighted the absence of such schemes for Buddhist pilgrims and assured that the Congress would introduce them upon forming the government.

The Delhi government organises pilgrimage for Tirupati, Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Balaji for senior citizens at its own expense, Raj said.

The Delhi government currently funds pilgrimages to various religious sites through the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana,' introduced by the AAP government in 2019. This program provides financial assistance to elderly citizens for visits to prominent religious destinations across India. However, Buddhist pilgrimage sites have been notably excluded from the initiative.

Polling for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8. The current term of the Delhi Assembly will conclude on February 23.



