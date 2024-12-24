Delhi Election: Congress Releases Second List of 26 Candidates for Assembly Polls

The Congress party has announced its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. Rajesh Lilothia, National Chairman of Congress SC Department, will contest from Seemapuri. Farhad Suri will face AAP's Manish Sisodia in Jangpura.

With this announcement, Congress has named 47 candidates for the Assembly elections.

Earlier, Congress had announced 21 candidates in its first list. Former Lok Sabha MP and son of late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit, will contest from New Delhi. Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav has been fielded from Badli, while party spokesperson Ragini Nayak will contest from Wazirpur. Abhishek Dutt has been nominated from Kasturba Nagar.