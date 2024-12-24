Delhi Election: Congress Releases Second List of 26 Candidates for Assembly Polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2024 11:23 PM2024-12-24T23:23:50+5:302024-12-24T23:41:17+5:30
The Congress party has announced its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. Rajesh Lilothia, ...
The Congress party has announced its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. Rajesh Lilothia, National Chairman of Congress SC Department, will contest from Seemapuri. Farhad Suri will face AAP's Manish Sisodia in Jangpura.
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी लिस्ट 👇 pic.twitter.com/JEkkyyRnMx— Congress (@INCIndia) December 24, 2024
With this announcement, Congress has named 47 candidates for the Assembly elections.
Read Also | Delhi Congress slams Kejriwal's claim on free, round-the-clock water supply
Earlier, Congress had announced 21 candidates in its first list. Former Lok Sabha MP and son of late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit, will contest from New Delhi. Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav has been fielded from Badli, while party spokesperson Ragini Nayak will contest from Wazirpur. Abhishek Dutt has been nominated from Kasturba Nagar.Open in app